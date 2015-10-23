Oct 23 Africa Prudential Registrars Plc :

* Q3 revenue of 1.76 billion naira versus 1.51 billion naira last year

* Q3 profit before tax of 1.19 billion naira versus 991 million naira last year

* Q3 profit after tax of 1.08 billion naira versus 828 million naira last year