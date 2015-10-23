UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 Norway Royal Salmon :
* The Senja Disctrict court passed a sentence on October 19, 2015 in the criminal case against Nord Senja Laks AS
* Norway Royal Salmon ASA owns 66,67 % of the shares in Nord Senja Laks AS.
* Says Nord Senja Laks is sentenced to pay a fine of NOK 5 million and confiscation of nok 400,000
* Says Nord Senja Laks was not sentenced to loss of rights
* Says consequently, verdict has no effect on licenses held be nord senja laks as and future operations
* Says Nord Senja Laks as has not decided whether to appeal verdict Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.