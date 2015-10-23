UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 Bodegas Riojanas SA :
* 9-month net profit 583,000 euros ($647,130) versus 367,000 euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 8.9 million euros versus 7.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.