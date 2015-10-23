BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* The main reasons for the forecast are steady development of business and contribution from controlling units
Oct 23 Trellidor Holdings Ltd IPO-TRELJ.J:
* Raised R50 million through issue of 8.3 million shares in co, placed shares held by existing shareholders to value of R214 million with invited investors
* Above placement of new and existing shares with invited investors occurred at a price of R6.00 per share
* PSG Capital acted as sole bookrunner for private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* The main reasons for the forecast are steady development of business and contribution from controlling units
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Credit growth has slowed sharply in many frontier markets, reflecting a normalisation to more sustainable levels in some countries but pockets of heightened systemic stress in others, Fitch Ratings says. A slowdown can help reduce systemic risk if it comes early enough in the credit cycle and real credit growth remains positive, but a sharp deceleration in credit growth can be a sign of severe stress in the fina