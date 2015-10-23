Oct 23 Trellidor Holdings Ltd IPO-TRELJ.J:

* Raised R50 million through issue of 8.3 million shares in co, placed shares held by existing shareholders to value of R214 million with invited investors

* Above placement of new and existing shares with invited investors occurred at a price of R6.00 per share

* PSG Capital acted as sole bookrunner for private placement