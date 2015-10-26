Oct 26 Electra Private Equity Plc audited results for full year ended 30 Sept 15

* Diluted NAV per share of 3,914p equating to a total return of 25 percent

* Final dividend of 78 pence per share announced, taking total dividend for year to 116 pence

* General meeting to take place on 5 November 2015 to consider resolutions to appoint Edward Bramson and Ian Brindle to board of Electra

* Board of directors unanimously recommends that all shareholders vote against both resolutions