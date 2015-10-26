Oct 26 Electra Private Equity Plc
audited results for full year ended 30 Sept 15
* Diluted NAV per share of 3,914p equating to a total return
of 25 percent
* Final dividend of 78 pence per share announced, taking
total dividend for year to 116 pence
* General meeting to take place on 5 November 2015 to
consider resolutions to appoint Edward Bramson and Ian Brindle
to board of Electra
* Board of directors unanimously recommends that all
shareholders vote against both resolutions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Freya Berry)