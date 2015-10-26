BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden acquires properties in Eslöv and Laholm
* IS ACQUIRING PROPERTIES IN ESLÖV AND LAHOLM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 26 Columbus Capital SA :
* Q3 revenue 45,775 zlotys ($11,900) versus 29,969 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 526,047 zlotys versus a loss of 157,772 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8616 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IS ACQUIRING PROPERTIES IN ESLÖV AND LAHOLM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.