Oct 26 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Reports a net loss for Q3 of 56 million Norwegian crowns ($6.7 million) versus 17 million crowns

* Preliminary figures show that gross written premiums in Q3 were 315 million, an increase of 20 pct compared to Q3 2014

* Resolved on Oct 25 private placement with gross proceeds of 50 million crowns

* Private placement was directed toward company's larger shareholders and comprised 40,625,000 new shares at a subscription price of 1.23 crown per share

* Background to the private placement is that the company had concluded that Q3 2015 results would imply a shortfall in solvency margin capital

* Solvency capital margin for Vardia is limited, and the adverse Q3 2015 development implies a need for additional capital in order to comply with the regulatory capital requirements

* Capital requirement is estimated to be about 30 million crowns at the end of Q3 2015

* Sees a moderate net loss for Q4 2015

