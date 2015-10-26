BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden acquires properties in Eslöv and Laholm
Oct 26 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Reports a net loss for Q3 of 56 million Norwegian crowns ($6.7 million) versus 17 million crowns
* Preliminary figures show that gross written premiums in Q3 were 315 million, an increase of 20 pct compared to Q3 2014
* Resolved on Oct 25 private placement with gross proceeds of 50 million crowns
* Private placement was directed toward company's larger shareholders and comprised 40,625,000 new shares at a subscription price of 1.23 crown per share
* Background to the private placement is that the company had concluded that Q3 2015 results would imply a shortfall in solvency margin capital
* Solvency capital margin for Vardia is limited, and the adverse Q3 2015 development implies a need for additional capital in order to comply with the regulatory capital requirements
* Capital requirement is estimated to be about 30 million crowns at the end of Q3 2015
* Sees a moderate net loss for Q4 2015
