Oct 26 Deutsche Bank AG:

* Proposed placing of ordinary shares in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc

* Integrated Diagnostics Group to sell up to about 5.3 mln shares in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings

* Deutsche Bank AG, acting through its London branch is sole bookrunner on the transaction

* Shares represent IDG's entire holding in the co and about 3.5 pct of the co's issued share capital