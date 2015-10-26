Oct 26 Globo Plc

* CEO Konstantinos Papadimitrakopoulos advised company on Oct 25 that up to 22 October 2015 he has sold 42,049,655 shares in the company

* Company has requested additional details about these dealings and does not yet possess all relevant information about their timing and nature.

* Number of shares (and voting rights) which Papadimitrakopoulos now holds is 27.7 million shares representing 7.42 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: