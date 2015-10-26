BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden acquires properties in Eslöv and Laholm
* IS ACQUIRING PROPERTIES IN ESLÖV AND LAHOLM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 26 United Capital Plc :
* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 4.09 billion naira versus 3.20 billion naira last year
* 9-month group pre-tax profit of 2.40 billion naira versus 2.03 billion naira last year
* 9-month group profit of 1.91 billion naira versus 1.69 billion naira last year Source: bit.ly/1H47Wn7 Further company coverage:
* IS ACQUIRING PROPERTIES IN ESLÖV AND LAHOLM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.