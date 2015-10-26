Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 26 Exeotech Invest Publ AB :
* Goal is to reach 2016 net sales of about 26 million Swedish crowns ($3.07 million)
* Goal is to reach 2017 net sales of about 44 million crowns
* Expects positive operating cash flow in both 2016 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4798 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)