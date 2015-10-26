BRIEF-Daily Mail appoints Tim Collier as group CFO
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017
Oct 26 Etteplan Oyj :
* Signs business transfer agreement with Arvato AG, a Bertelsmann Group company, on Oct. 26
* Business that Etteplan is going to acquire includes technical documentation services in Germany and Netherlands
* Acquisition is planned to be completed by end of 2015 and business operations and personnel are going to be transferred to Etteplan on Jan. 1, 2016
* As part of acquisition, Etteplan and Arvato have agreed on strategic co-operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Our results for full year ended 31 march 2017 to be ahead of our previous expectations
* Announce acquisition of 365 ITMS Limited for an enterprise value of 5.4 mln stg