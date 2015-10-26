Oct 26 Compania Espanola de Viviendas en Alquiler SA :

* Says to propose split of each share of 6 euros ($6.61) nominal value into 20 new shares of 0.30 euro nominal value each

* The number of shares issued will increase from 1.2 million to 23.3 million without changing the share capital Source text for Eikon:

