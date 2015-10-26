Oct 26 Exiqon A/S :

* Q3 revenue 38.4 million Danish crowns ($5.7 million) versus 34.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 3.1 million crowns versus 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Exiqon maintains its full year guidance of revenues of 155 million - 160 million crowns and EBITDA around 10 million crowns based on an average usd/dkk exchange rate of 6.50 crowns

($1 = 6.7718 Danish crowns)