Oct 26 Darty Plc

* Announces extension of PUSU deadline to 11 November 2015

* With consent of panel has extended PUSU deadline until 5.00 p.m. on 11 Nov 2015 in order to explore possibility of an improved offer from Groupe Fnac SA

* During this period board of Darty will also focus on ability to introduce a cash element into transaction