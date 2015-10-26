European shares seen lower - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Oct 26 Axa SA :
* 9 month total revenues increased by 2 pct to 76.0 billion euros ($84.00 billion), with growth across all business lines
Source text: bit.ly/1MmLHk2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Says it and C’sMEN Co Ltd signed agreement and formed business and capital alliance, to cooperate on redefining of business strategy and operational improvement
* Says it completes acquisition of Tokyo-based property at 5 billion yen, on April 6