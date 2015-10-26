Oct 26 Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* 9-month sales amounted to 119.30 million euros ($131.7 million) (previous year: 102.97 million euros; up 16 pct)

* 9-month group EBITDA came in at 8.92 million euros (previous year: 7.45 million euros; up 20 pct)

* 9-month net profit after minority shares increased to 2.77 million euros (previous year: 2.07 million euros; up 34pct), or 17 cents (previous year: 13 cents) per share

* Moderately increased guidance for fiscal year 2015

* Expect FY sales north of 155 million euros (previous year: 140 million euros) and gross margin to exceed 83 million euros (previous year: 74.66 million euros)

* FY EBITDA target range was increased by one million to 12 million - 13 million euros (previous year: 10.87 million euros; purely operating 7.87 million euros)

* Keeps FY guidance for net profit/EPS to remain in same range as in previous year (3.72 million euros/24 cents) - plus/minus a certain volatility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)