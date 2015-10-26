BRIEF-Nedbank comments on credit ratings actions by Standard and Poor's and Moody's
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
Oct 26 Nordax Group AB :
* Nordax announces asset backed securities transaction
* Nordax Bank AB (publ), unit to Nordax Group AB (publ), and issuer Nordax Sverige 4 AB (publ), unit of Nordax Bank AB (publ), have mandated Citigroup as arranger for "Scandinavian Consumer Loans V"
* "Scandinavian Consumer Loans V" is Swedish crowns denominated asset backed securities transaction backed by portfolio of Swedish unsecured consumer loans to be launched in near future, subject to market conditions Source text: bit.ly/1RwM3CE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.
