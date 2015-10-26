Oct 26 Artnews SA :

* Skate Capital Corporation sell 4,028,991 shares of company lowering its stake in Artnews to 12.34 percent from 18.90 percent

* Mattson Invest & Finance Corp buys 5 percent stake or 2,681,371 shares of Artnews in transaction on Oct. 21