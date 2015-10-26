BRIEF-Daily Mail appoints Tim Collier as group CFO
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017
Oct 26 Artnews SA :
* Skate Capital Corporation sell 4,028,991 shares of company lowering its stake in Artnews to 12.34 percent from 18.90 percent
* Mattson Invest & Finance Corp buys 5 percent stake or 2,681,371 shares of Artnews in transaction on Oct. 21 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Our results for full year ended 31 march 2017 to be ahead of our previous expectations
* Announce acquisition of 365 ITMS Limited for an enterprise value of 5.4 mln stg