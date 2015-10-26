Oct 26 Mapfre SA :

* Mapfre and Solera Holdings Inc. open technology development center in Beijing, China, through a joint venture, STC, where Mapfre holds 25 percent

* Mapfre and US-based Solera Holdings plan to invest $5 million in the new facility that will focus on automobile repairs

Source text: bit.ly/1kHidRH

