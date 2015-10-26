Oct 26 FCA

* Dollar Financial UK has agreed with FCA to refund over 15.4 million stg to 147,000 customers

* Refunds to customers who may have suffered detriment as a result of firm's affordability checks, debt collection practices and systems errors

* Firm has since agreed to make a number of changes to its lending criteria in order to meet FCA's requirements for high cost short term lenders

* Review revealed that many customers were lent more than they could afford to repay Source text: (bit.ly/1NvyoLo)