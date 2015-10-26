BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
Oct 26 Synergy Health Plc
Court sanction of scheme of arrangement
* Court sanction of scheme of arrangement on 26 October 2015
* Scheme was sanctioned by High Court of Justice in England and Wales
* Court will now need to confirm capital reduction at second court hearing, which is scheduled to take place on 28 October 2015
Effective date of scheme is expected to be 2 November 2015
Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.