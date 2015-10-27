FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
Oct 27 Bucher Industries AG :
* 9-month order intake 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.83 billion) versus 2.0 billion Swiss francs year ago,
* 9-month net sales 1.9 billion Swiss francs versus 2.1 billion Swiss francs year ago
* For FY 2015 is expecting sales and operating profit in terms of local currencies to decrease, operating profit margin is likely to remain below level seen during H1 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1GFqwHw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9810 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
SANTIAGO, April 4 The Collahuasi copper mine in Chile, which is among the world's biggest, expects 2017 output to beat last year's, and could ramp up production that was frozen in 2015 if the price of copper keeps rising, the mine's chief executive told Reuters Tuesday.