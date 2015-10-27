FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
Oct 27 Feintool International Holding AG :
* 9-month sales from continuing operations 374.2 million Swiss francs ($381.53 million) versus 369.5 Swiss francs million year ago
* Is predicting FY group sales of around 500 million Swiss francs, anticipates an EBIT margin at the lower end of guidance (between six and seven percent) Source text - bit.ly/1MomOV9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9808 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
SANTIAGO, April 4 The Collahuasi copper mine in Chile, which is among the world's biggest, expects 2017 output to beat last year's, and could ramp up production that was frozen in 2015 if the price of copper keeps rising, the mine's chief executive told Reuters Tuesday.