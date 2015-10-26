German stocks - Factors to watch on April 6
FRANKFURT, April 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
Oct 26 Antevenio SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.42 million euros ($464,226.00) compared to loss of 0.35 million euros a year ago
* Says is ambitions gradual improvement in earnings in H2 2015, and gradual return to historical margins levels in the coming years Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives proceeds of c. 21.7 million euros ($23.15 million) from the capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday had been informed by its main shareholder LIVIA Corporate Development SE ("LIVIA") that the shareholders of AlzChem AG intend to merge AlzChem AG to Softmatic AG against the granting of new shares in Softmatic AG