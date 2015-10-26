Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 26 Coheris SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 3.02 million euros ($3.34 million) compared to 3.26 million euros a year ago (7.4 percent decline)
* 9 month revenue is 9.80 million euros, a decline of 7.8 percent compared to year ago Source text: bit.ly/1k5aBYt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)