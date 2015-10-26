BRIEF-Pledpharma appoints Nicklas Westerholm as new CEO
NICKLAS WESTERHOLM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 16
Oct 26 EOS Imaging SA :
Announces its new installation at Jeddah scan radiology center in Saudi Arabia, the first one in Middle East
FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer on Thursday said its major pharmaceutical customers had been more cautious in placing orders due to uncertainty over the new U.S. administration's policies.
Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Celecoxib capsules