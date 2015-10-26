Oct 26 Worldpay Group Plc

* Exercise of over-allotment option

* Stabilising manager, has exercised over-allotment option granted by Ship Global 2 & CY S.C.A. In respect of 135,000,000 ordinary shares

* Expected that institutional selling shareholder will hold approximately 42 pct of company's ordinary shares

* Expected that concert parties would, in aggregate, hold 46.6 pct of company's ordinary shares