Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Oct 27 Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :
* Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd licensed to operate a futures exchange
* On Oct. 19, 2015, co received formal approval from capital markets authority to operate derivatives market
* Is in process of finalizing membership of market participants and ongoing regulatory requirements Further company coverage:
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.