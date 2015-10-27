GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil gains ahead of U.S. data, dollar slips
Oct 27 BP Plc
* BP's third-quarter replacement cost (RC) profit was $1,234 million
* Net debt at 30 September 2015 was $25.6 billion, compared with $22.4 billion a year ago
* Underlying RC profit for Q3 was $1,819 million, compared with $3,037 million for same period in 2014
* Finance costs and net finance expense relating to pensions and other post-retirement benefits were a charge of $474 million for Q3,
* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q3 was $4.3 billion, compared with $5.3 billion for same period in 2014
* Today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share ($0.600 per ads), which is expected to be paid on 18 december 2015
* Upstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q3 was $743 million
* BP Plc Downstream segment replacement cost profit before interest and tax for Q3 and nine months was $2,562 million and $6,273 million respectively
* Cumulative restructuring charges from beginning of Q4 2014 are expected to total around $2.5 billion by end of 2016
* Q3 included a net non-operating charge of $118 million
* BP Plc Downstream segment underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q3 and nine months was $2,302 million and $6,327 million
* Upstream underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax for Q3 was $823 million
* BP Plc downstream segment looking forward to Q4, we expect reduced refining margins and lower seasonal demand to adversely impact fuels margins and volumes compared with Q3
* Production for quarter was 2,242mboe/d, 4.4% higher than Q3 of 2014
* Expect fourth-quarter 2015 reported production to be slightly higher than Q3 mainly reflecting recovery from planned seasonal turnaround activity.
* All amounts relating to gulf of mexico oil spill have been treated as non-operating items, with a net pre-tax charge of $426 million for Q3
* Our current plans are for organic capital expenditure to be in range $17-19 billion per annum in near term and closer to $19 billion for 2015
* Net debt* at 30 September 2015 was $25.6 billion, compared with $22.4 billion a year ago
* Q3 underlying replacement cost profit was estimated at $1.2 billion, according to co provided analyst consensus figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
