Oct 27 Skandiabanken ASA:
* Says based on orders received, the indicative IPO price
range is narrowed to nok 45-48 per share from nok 43-54 per
share
* Says book is well covered throughout the updated
indicative price range
* The bookbuilding period for the institutional offering
will end on 29 October 2015 at 14:00 hours (CET), and the
application period for the retail offering and the employee
offering will end on to 29 October 2015 at 12:00 hours (CET)
* Carnegie AS acts as Sole Global Coordinator in the IPO.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.), Oslo Branch acts as
Joint Bookrunner alongside Carnegie. DNB Markets, a part of DNB
Bank ASA acts as Co-Lead Manager
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)