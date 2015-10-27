Oct 27 Skandiabanken ASA:

* Says based on orders received, the indicative IPO price range is narrowed to nok 45-48 per share from nok 43-54 per share

* Says book is well covered throughout the updated indicative price range

* The bookbuilding period for the institutional offering will end on 29 October 2015 at 14:00 hours (CET), and the application period for the retail offering and the employee offering will end on to 29 October 2015 at 12:00 hours (CET)

* Carnegie AS acts as Sole Global Coordinator in the IPO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.), Oslo Branch acts as Joint Bookrunner alongside Carnegie. DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA acts as Co-Lead Manager