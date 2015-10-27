Oct 27 Almirall SA :

* Says increases EBIT 2015 guidance to 130 million euros ($144 million) from 100 million euros

* Sees 2015 revenue at between 740 million - 770 million euros, up from 720 million - 750 million euros

* Says EBIT influenced by strong operational performance, boosted by receipt of $20 million from Astrazeneca for launch of Duaklir product in South Korea

