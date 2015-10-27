BRIEF-Nuvectra amends deal with Aleva to modify payment schedule
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co
Oct 27 Almirall SA :
* Says increases EBIT 2015 guidance to 130 million euros ($144 million) from 100 million euros
* Sees 2015 revenue at between 740 million - 770 million euros, up from 720 million - 750 million euros
* Says EBIT influenced by strong operational performance, boosted by receipt of $20 million from Astrazeneca for launch of Duaklir product in South Korea
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* Kite Pharma - presents promising preclinical data from Kite-585, phase 1 clinical study of Kite-585 in patients with multiple Myeloma planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: