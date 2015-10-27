Oct 27 Lewis Group Ltd :

* Lewis Group refunds R67.1 million to insurance customers

* Refunding R44.1 million to a group of customers for cost of loss of employment insurance mistakenly sold to them, with R23 million in interest accrued on this amount

* Investigation was undertaken after national credit regulator notified company of three cases of such sales of insurance

* These cases represent less than 1 pct of all insurance premiums earned by group over eight-year period since 2007

* Provision for R67.1 million refund to customers will be reflected in group's interim results which will be released on Nov. 9