CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA :

* Unit reaches agreement with investors to sell its 17.4 percent stake in Swiss Education Group for 64.1 million euros ($70.79 million) at current exchange rates

* 3.9 million euros of the transaction value refer to the repayment of a shareholder loan

* Agreement is expected to be completed in about a month

