Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Oct 27 Plasma System SA :
* Fundusz Aviva Investors FIO sells its entire 8.34 percent stake in the company on Oct. 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.