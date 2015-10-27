Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* GAZ plans to manufacture and sell not less than 62,000 light and medium commercial vehicles in 2015 - Interfax cites division director Pavel Sereda

* Says plans to increase export in 2016 by 20 pct - Interfax cites Sereda

* According to its annual report in 2014 the company sold about 84,000 light and medium commercial vehicles, thus it expects a 26.2 pct decrease in this segment in 2015 Source text for Eikon:, bit.ly/1PS58kh

