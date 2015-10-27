Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 Huber+Suhner AG :
* 9-month order intake 531.1 million Swiss francs ($541.50 million) versus 613.7 million Swiss francs year ago
* 9-month net sales 534.5 million Swiss francs versus 560.8 million Swiss francs year ago
* Anticipates net sales of at least 700 million Swiss francs for the whole year 2015
* For the full year, the company confirms the EBIT margin target range of 6 pct - 7.5 pct announced for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1WeYOTK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9808 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)