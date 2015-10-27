Oct 27 ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap
(IPO-ABN.AS):
* NLFI and ABN Amro announce intention to proceed with an
initial public offering of ABN Amro on Euronext Amsterdam
* Barring unforeseen circumstances, the offering could be
launched as of Q4 2015
* Aims to improve its profitability and meet its 2017
targets by improving its top line revenues by continuing to
focus on cost efficiency and striving for a sustainable
risk-return
* Targets return on equity between 10 pct and 13 pct (in the
coming years)
* Targets cost/income ratio between 56 pct and 60 pct (by
2017)
* Targets fully-loaded CET1 ratio between 11.5 pct and 13.5
pct
* Targets dividend pay-out ratio of 50 pct (as from and over
the full year 2017)
Source text: abn.com/1KChXbn
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)