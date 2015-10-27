Oct 27 Chemring Group Plc
* Despite significant progress having been made, there is
potential for delay to revenues from 40mm ammunition contract
announced on 14 september 2015
* . As a result of this and other issues, there is now a
realistic prospect that year ending 31 october 2015 ("fy15")
underlying operating profit 1 could be reduced by approximately
£16 million to approximately £33 million
* Order book at 30 september 2015 of £606.3 million; £344.6
million for delivery in fy16, representing more than 75% of
expected fy16 revenue of £450 million
* Discussions will be held with debt providers to negotiate
amendments to operation of covenants and waiver of any event of
default that may result from 40mm contract delay
* Proposed rights issue ( "rights issue") of up to £90
million in q1 2016; fully underwritten on a standby basis by
investec and j.p. Morgan cazenove
* Resultant medium term target capital structure of 1.0x -
1.5x net debt to ebitda
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)