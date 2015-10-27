Oct 27 Bba Aviation Plc
* 6 for 5 rights issue of 562,281,811 new ordinary shares at
133 pence per new ordinary share announced on 23 september 2015
closed for acceptances at 11:00 a.m. (london time) on 26 october
2015.
* Company received valid acceptances in respect of
549,370,287 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 97.7
per cent. Of total number of new ordinary shares to be issued
pursuant to fully underwritten rights issue.
* Expected that new ordinary shares in uncertificated form
will be credited to crest accounts as soon as practicable after
8.00 a.m. On 27 october 2015
