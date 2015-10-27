BRIEF-Nuvectra amends deal with Aleva to modify payment schedule
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co
Oct 27 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q3 net sales from continuing operations 5.3 million euros ($5.9 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit continuing operations 1.6 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Says full-year consolidated net sales and operating profit are expected to grow from last year
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* Kite Pharma - presents promising preclinical data from Kite-585, phase 1 clinical study of Kite-585 in patients with multiple Myeloma planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: