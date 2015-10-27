Oct 27 Bp Plc
* CEO Dudley says "I am confident that BP's strong and
well-balanced portfolio of businesses and projects gives us
ability to grow value into future"
* BP now intends to manage gearing with flexibility around a
level of 20 pct
* Since 2010, BP has maintained gearing in a band of 10-20%
* Charge of $426 million for incident was taken in quarter,
bringing total cumulative pre-tax charge to $55.0 billion.
* Additional charge comprises $460 million for business
economic loss claims not provided for, ongoing costs and
adjustments to other provisions.
* BP expects to agree a further $3-5 billion divestments in
2016 before returning to a rate of around $2-3 billion a year
thereafter
* Q3 underlying replacement cost profit was estimated at
$1.2 billion, according to co provided analyst consensus figures
* BP reported estimated underlying net income from rosneft
for 3rd quarter of $382 million compared with $110 million in 3q
2014
* Expects organic capital expenditure will be in range of
$17-19 billion a year through to 2017
* Expectations for 2015 capital expenditure were $24-26
billion a year ago and under $20 billion in Q2 of 2015
* By 2017 annual cash costs are expected to be over $6
billion lower than those seen in 2014
* Total agreed divestments expected to approach $10 billion
by end of 2015 - total is currently $7.8 billion
