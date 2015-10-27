BRIEF-Nuvectra amends deal with Aleva to modify payment schedule
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co
Oct 27 Orexo Ab
* Orexo settles Abstral U.S. patent litigation with Actavis
* Says agreement allows Actavis to enter market in June 2018, or earlier under certain conditions
* Says Orexo's patents listed in FDA's Orange Book for Abstral expire in September 2019
Says agreement settles the patent infringement litigation commenced early this year by Orexo following Actavis' filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market generic versions of Abstral (fentanyl) sublingual tablets in the U.S. prior to the expiration of Orexo's patents listed in FDA's Orange Book for Abstral.
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
Kite Pharma - presents promising preclinical data from Kite-585, phase 1 clinical study of Kite-585 in patients with multiple Myeloma planned for 2017