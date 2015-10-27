Oct 27 Tom Tailor :

* Bonita is moving ahead with strong new leadership team

* Effective Nov. 1, Doris Straetker will support products department in an advisory role, while Klaus Friedrich will become managing director operation for Bonita

* Current managing director of Bonita GmbH, Udo Greiser, will leave company at beginning of 2016 on his own initiative and by mutual agreement