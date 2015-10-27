Fitch Affirms CSRA's IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative. Approximately $3.1 billion of debt outstanding as of Dec. 30, 2016 (including the company's outstanding accounts receivable facility) is affected by this action. The Negative Outlook reflects that revenue has underperformed management guidance provided prior