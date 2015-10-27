FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
Oct 27 Geberit AG
* Says overall no recovery of European construction markets expected - slides
* Says sees positive and resilient markets in Germany, UK and Poland - slides
* Says sees mixed picture in central-/eastern europe - substantial decline in Russia and Ukraine
* Says Switzerland at high volume with price pressure due to strengthened Swiss franc
* On construction market outlook says no recovery at relevant scale in U.S. institutional sector
* Says to use excess cash to pay down debt - slides
* Says current share buy back program will be finalized in April 2016
* Says maintaining payout ratio at 50 to 70% Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
