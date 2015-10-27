Oct 27 Scandinavian Organics publ AB :

* Carries out private placement of a maximum of 720,000 shares at a price of 12.50 Swedish crowns ($1.47) per share, corresponding to a total of 9 million crowns

* A total of 637,840 shares have been subscribed, corresponding to about 8 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5015 Swedish crowns)