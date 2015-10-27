UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Sportamore publ AB :
* Q3 operating loss 10.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.27 million) versus loss 4.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net sales 132.6 million versus 83.5 million year ago
* New financial goal is to achieve EBITDA of 5-10 pct in 2020 in segment Sverige (Sweden) and positive EBITDA in segment Övriga Norden (Other Nordic Countries) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4910 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources