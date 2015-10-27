Oct 27 Matica Technologies AG :

* Announces it has relocated its Matica System S.p.A. Production plant from Paderno Dugnano (Milan) to Turate close to Lake Como and Milan Malpensa International Airport in Italy

* Investing in this new facility provides Matica Technologies with three times capacity of its previous site allowing company to significantly grow its manufacturing output

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)