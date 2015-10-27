UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 SEB SA :
* Nine-Month revenue: 3,240 million euros ($3.57 billion), up 13.5 pct as reported and 8.4 pct like-for-like
* Third-Quarter revenue: 1,127 million euros, up 9.7 pct as reported and 7.8 pct like-for-like
* Net debt: 481 million euros, down 112 million euros versus Sept. 30, 2014
* Expects sales dynamic to remain firm over Q4
* Slightly raising its 2015 objectives
* Sees FY like-for-like sales growth of around 7 pct
* Sees FY like-for-like orfa growth significantly higher than 30 pct
* Assuming a currency effect now estimated in range of a negative 90-100 million euros, reported 2015 ORFA should materially exceed 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources